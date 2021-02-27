1,000 police personnel receive coronavirus vaccination in one day

One of the Police personnel vaccinated with Covid 19 vaccine at Police Hospital in Police Lines Sector 26 of Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Speeding up the vaccination drive for frontline workers, almost 1,000 police personnel were vaccinated in a single day on Friday.

At least 750 cops out of 1,000 were vaccinated at Police Hospital, Sector 26, 70 at Mani Majra Civil Hospital and rest of them at Sector 49 health dispensary, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. The police authorities have made five new parallel vaccination centres at the police hospital-26.

A source said, “We have got strict orders on facing disciplinary proceedings for the refusal to undergo vaccination without valid reasons. Only doctor will judge either a cop is not perfect for getting the vaccination along with counselling with the representatives of WHO are the reasons behind the encouraging response.”

SP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “We instructed the entire police force to appear before the doctors and explain to them why they do not want to be vaccinated. If the doctors find their excuses/reasons valid, then fine but if there is no valid ground, they should follow the doctors’ advice. The purpose of this particular order was to make cops go to hospital.

Additionally, we also communicated to the entire force that March 1 is the last date of the vaccination for frontline workers free of cost. Cops, especially those, who were waiting for others to get vaccinated before them are now going too.”

SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal had issued orders for initiating strict proceedings against cops for refusing to get vaccination without any valid reasons.

The Chandigarh Police has a strength of 5,975 police personnel. Sources said almost 600 out of them will not be allowed to take the jab due to the medical problems, including diabetic, hypertension and BP.

Meanwhile, the scene at police hospital, Sector 26, was different. As the health workers observed that they will not cope with the number of cops, the cops were diverted to Mani Majra Civil Hospital, Sector 49 health dispensary in the police buses.

Unit incharges along with their staff members came to get vaccination. DSP Charanjit Singh Virk brought all the personal staff, reader staff of Crime Against Women Cell to the hospital for vaccination.

Dr Sree Niwason from the World Health Organisation (WHO) had taken almost half a dozen sessions of cops sorting out their confusions, myths about the Covid-19 vaccine. In the war room meeting, Administrator V P Singh Badnore appreciated the participation of police personnel in the vaccination drive Friday.