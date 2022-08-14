100-ft high Tricolour hoisted at Ludhiana’s Jagraon bridge ahead of Independence Day

Updated: August 14, 2022 4:37:38 pm
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Sunday hoisted a 100-ft high-mast national flag on Jagraon bridge in the city and dedicated it to the local residents on the eve of the country’s Independence Day.
Accompanied by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma and additional commissioner of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Aditya Dachalwal, Malik hoisted the Tricolour on the bridge using a remote control.
Dachalwal said the flag itself was 30×20 feet in dimension and that the project was part of the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence, and added that it would help to invoke a feeling of patriotism among citizens.
Subscriber Only Stories
Under the project, landscaping, LED lights, a beautified boundary wall, steel grilling and granite stones have been added, Malik said, and a decorative projector installed to illuminate the national flag as well as statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at a cost of Rs 80 lakh on the Jagraon bridge. The deputy commissioner said she hoped that the project will inspire all citizens to take Punjab and particularly Ludhiana on the path of development.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
Sunil Chhetri advises India teammates to ‘not give too much attention’ to FIFA ban threat
Shanaya Kapoor’s looks from her Italy vacay will get you hopping on the next flight
Kartik Aaryan spends a day with ‘real heros;’ dances and makes roti with Indian Navy officers. See photos, videos
IFS officer shares stunning photo of snake’s camouflage
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to food inflation
TS PGECET 2022: Osmania releases answer key; check how to download
Tamannaah Bhatia says female parts in Indian films was all about adding ‘glam quotient’: ‘Don’t think I would repeat that’
Spaghetti sauce Is under threat as water crisis slams tomatoes
10 dietary changes to ease the transition into menopause
Terror module busted in Punjab ahead of Independence Day
National School of Drama registrar, who had called sacking arbitrary, reinstated
BTS’ V reveals he was ‘lost’ when shooting Hwarang, recalls how Park Seo-joon helped him: ‘He was going through a hard time…’