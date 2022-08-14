100-ft high Tricolour hoisted at Ludhiana’s Jagraon bridge ahead of Independence Day

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Sunday hoisted a 100-ft high-mast national flag on Jagraon bridge in the city and dedicated it to the local residents on the eve of the country’s Independence Day.

Accompanied by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma and additional commissioner of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Aditya Dachalwal, Malik hoisted the Tricolour on the bridge using a remote control.

Dachalwal said the flag itself was 30×20 feet in dimension and that the project was part of the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence, and added that it would help to invoke a feeling of patriotism among citizens.

Under the project, landscaping, LED lights, a beautified boundary wall, steel grilling and granite stones have been added, Malik said, and a decorative projector installed to illuminate the national flag as well as statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at a cost of Rs 80 lakh on the Jagraon bridge. The deputy commissioner said she hoped that the project will inspire all citizens to take Punjab and particularly Ludhiana on the path of development.