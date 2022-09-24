scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

100 special children participate in Art Festival for Inclusion

Event was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of Tricity-based Bikham Information Technology, in association with CII-IWN (Indian Women Network).

Special children participate in Art Festival for inclusion (FILE)

It was a riot of colours on Saturday, as paint brushes met the canvas at the Government Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday and around 100 specially-abled children showcased their talents at the Art Festival For Inclusion.

As per organisers, Saturday’s event was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of Tricity-based Bikham Information Technology, in association with CII-IWN (Indian Women Network) and Government Museum and Art Gallery. The event was supported by Discover Ability Special School, Mohali.

The participants  at the event showcased their creativity using different mediums.

Shivani Dhillon, from Bikham, who was instrumental in organising the art festival said, “Art is one of the strongest mediums of expression for people with intellectual disabilities. The prime motive of Saturday’s art festival was to encourage special children and youngsters who are as talented as anyone else.”

More from Chandigarh

Nagina Bains, chairperson of CII-IWN added, “The effort here was to embrace, express and celebrate the hearts and minds of these beautiful children with different neuro-abilities.  The idea was to include and share with them space, craft, time and above all our hearts to have them feel a part of us.”

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 10:19:49 pm
