100 deaths in 24 hours: Punjab’s highest toll this year

In its highest single-day toll this year, Punjab recorded 100 Covid deaths and added 5,932 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Tuesday.

However, the highest single-day Covid toll in Punjab, since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 persons had died witin a span of 24 hours.

In the past five days alone, there have been 442 Covid deaths in the state. Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 2.45%, higher than the national CFR of 1.12%. With 100 fresh deaths Sunday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 8,630.

As per the district wise break-up of 100 deaths, 17 died in Amritsar, 13 in Ludhiana, eleven in SAS Nagar (Mohali), nine in Patiala, seven each in Bathinda and Hoshiarpur, six each in Fazilka and Jalandhar, five in Ferozepur, four each in Kapurthala and SBS Nagar, three each in Muktsar and Tarn Taran, two in Faridkot and one each in Barnala, Mansa and Pathankot.

Total infections in the state reached 3,51,282 and total active cases in Punjab are 51,936.

The maximum fresh cases Tuesday were recorded in Ludhiana (1136), SAS Nagar (828), Bathinda (636), Jalandhar (565) and Patiala (492).

While 83 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 677 are on oxygen support. Also, there were 3774 fresh recoveries.