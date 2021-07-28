Chandigarh: 100 children who lost one parent to Covid-19 shortlisted for financial scheme

Twin infants among eight orphans and 92 other children have lost one of their parents in the first and second wave of Covid-19 since March 2020 in Chandigarh. They have been shortlisted for Parvarish, a scheme formulated for the welfare of children affected by Covid-19. Besides the twins, who were named Siya and Jiya by UT social welfare department, four orphan children are siblings.

Although the twins are in the care of UT social welfare department, six other orphans are with either their grandparents or maternal grandparents. The proceedings for the adoption of twin sisters through Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a central government scheme, have already started. The mother of twins passed away minutes after the delivery and tested Covid-19 positive at PGI in April this year. Under Parvarish, Rs 5,000 financial assistance to each child will be provided per month.

A source said, “Infants’ father surrendered the two to UT social welfare department. He expressed his inability to nurture the girls. Before the twins, he has already three daughters. The girls were named Siya and Jiya by the social welfare department. They are in the intensive care of doctors, councillors and experts. The two are doing very good. However, the four siblings had lost their mother a few years back. And they lost their father during the second wave of COVID-19. At present, the four siblings are in the care of their maternal grandfather at Kajheri. Two other children who lost their parents to COVID-19 are with their grandparents.”

The four siblings comprise three sisters and one brother. The eldest sister is 16 years old and the youngest one is the boy, who is 11 years old. Their maternal grandfather is a daily wager. The management of a five star hotel at phase-1, Industrial Area, came forward to rehabilitate the eldest sister.

A senior UT social welfare department officer said, “As many as 100 children were shortlisted after scrutinising the collected data from UT health department, UT education department and Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Maximum affected children belong to middle income and below the poverty line families. There are certain cases when the extended family members declined to receive the financial assistance offered by the local administration. For instance, a tehsildar succumbed to Covid-19. He left behind his wife and one minor son. The wife and other family members declined the government assistance.”

SDM Harjeet Singh Sandu said, “There are four categories under which children are being covered. These categories are COVID orphaned children or children who lost their one parent and surviving parent surrendered the child, COVID orphaned living with guardians/extended families, children who have lost one parent to COVID and are living with surviving parent/extended family or Covid positive children.” Coordinator officer Tabassum Khan said, “So far, we are yet to collect the figures of Covid-19 positive children, who will be given Rs 2,500 per month for a particular period for a nutrition diet. As per the scheme, children affected by Covid-19 from January 1, 2020 will be considered in this scheme.”