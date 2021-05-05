100 Army paramedics to man 100-bed O2 hospital at PU

A field hospital from interiors of Punjab is being moved to man the 100- bed Western Command hospital being set up at the International Panjab University hostel in Sector 25, Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu, Director Civil military affairs, said on Tuesday.

The 100-bed hospital with oxygen level 1 facility is ready. Upgradation of the facility to oxygen beds is going on in full swing at the site. Col Sandhu told The Indian Express that there will be around 100 paramedics to man the PU hospital. All medicines, oxygen and equipment are being arranged by the Army.

All referrals of patients who require oxygen will be done by the civil administration here. All critical cases will be sent to PGIMER.

Sandhu said, “We have reoriented our soldiers in medical nursing to deal with Covid duties. About 30 of them have been sent to Patiala, and we have got requests from some other stations in Punjab as well. Some are also being sent to Ambala for Covid duties,” Col Sandhu added.

“As for veterans, doors of military hospitals are open for them,” Sandhu said. Veterans can call at 0172-2554068 and 9779315505 for assistance.