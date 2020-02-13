10 years after Panchkula realtor’s murder, all 5 accused acquitted

Suresh Kumar ’s charred body was found in his car. File Suresh Kumar ’s charred body was found in his car. File

Ten years after the charred body of a Panchkula-based property dealer, Suresh Kumar, was found in his car on Siswan-Baddi road, the court on Wednesday acquitted all the five persons accused in the case, who were booked by the police five years ago.

The accused, Raj Kumar, Mohinderpal, Harjinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh alias Guru and Kamal were acquitted of charges under the sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Monika Goyal. The investigations in the case was carried out by Ropar police on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A resident of Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula’s Sector 4, 26-year-old Suresh Kumar’s charred body was found in his car on November 27, 2010. His hands and legs were also tied. Following the incident, the police had booked the then unidentified accused on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

The case was listed for February 10, but the court pronounced the verdict Wednesday and acquitted the five accused on the grounds of lack of evidence.

The complainant in the case and victim Suresh’s brother, advocate Davinder Lubana told Chandigarh Newsline that the family was not satisfied with the verdict and they would file an appeal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. “It was a long battle for us. We are not satisfied. We will approach the High Court. My brother was tied in the car, his legs and hands were tied. Then who did it, it was not an accident,” said Davinder Lubana.

The family members of the acquitted persons refused to comment on the verdict and said that the court had done what it had found was right.

The case Suresh wanted to marry his sister-in-law Rajni’s sister Sajni. However, Sajni’s parents had fixed her marriage with Raj Kumar.

Suresh’s family members told police in their statements that Suresh had gone to Baddi on the night of November 27, 2010, where he had met Rajni and left for his home in his Maruti Swift car. However, he did not reach home and the next day his charred body was found in his car on Siswan-Baddi road.

police had found inflammable chemicals near the car. Suresh’s family members had then approached the high court, which had ordered the Mohali police to conduct narco-test of the persons who were suspected by the family.

Suresh’s family was not satisfied with the investigation of the Mohali police and had requested the transfer of the case to the Ropar police, following which the case was shifted to the Ropar police and a Special Investigation Team was constituted. In September 2015, Ropar police arrested all the five persons accused in the case. The police had conducted the Narco-Test of Raj Kumar and his father Mohinderpal.

The test results were negative and the two were subsequently arrested.

