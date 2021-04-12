10-year-old dies as roof of house collapses at Derabassi

The family used to live in a kutcha house.

A 10-year-old boy died as the roof of his house collapsed at Mirpur village in Sector V of Derabassi late Saturday night. At least four others were injured in the incident.

Police said the victim was identified as Harjeet Singh. He along with his parents Ram Kumar and Geeta, and siblings Amit and a younger sister were sleeping at their home when the roof collapsed, burying the family under the debris.

Ram Kumar’s brother, who lives nearby, took Ram Kumar’s family to a Derabassi hospital with the help of his neighbours. At the hospital, the doctors referred Harjeet to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A police officer said that the incident happened as the roof was old and had become weak. “The roof was made of wooden blocks and bricks, the wooden blocks had become weak and thus the roof collapsed,” the officer added.

He further said that Harjeet was buried under the wooden blocks and the bricks of the roof and had sustained serious injuries.

The family members of the victim alleged that they had submitted the forms for the renovation of their house but to no avail. Mubarikpur SHO SI Arshdeep Sharma said that they had initiated the probe.