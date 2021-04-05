10 women among two dozen people booked for quarrel over land dispute

Zirakpur police Sunday booked around two dozen people including ten women in connection with a quarrel over land dispute.

Zirakpur police Sunday booked around two dozen people including ten women in connection with a quarrel over land dispute.

Police were yet to arrest the accused.

The complainant in the case, Balwinder Singh said that his family had a dispute over a piece of land spanning 3 kanal with Labh Singh.

In connection with this, around two dozen persons including ten women attacked his 70-year-old mother Lajwanti outside their residence in Dashmesh colony on Sunday, alleged Balwinder.

The injured person was admitted to the hospital.

The complainant further alleged that the issue had been pending in a Derabassi court but Labh Singh and his family members were trying to grab their land.

“They have been trying to grab the land. In a bid to do to so the accused attacked my mother with sticks and iron rods,” Balwinder Singh alleged in the complaint.

Police registered a case against Labh Singh his two sons identified as Bhupinder Singh and Gurdeep Singh, ten unidentified women and other unidentified men under sections 323 (assault), 341(wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief, damage to property of fifty rupees), 148 (riots, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Zirakpur police station.