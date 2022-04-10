10 ways Chandigarh residents have been cheated online

AS MANY as 10 modi operandi used by cyber fraudsters to cheat Chandigarh residents have emerged and came to light during a two-month long survey conducted by cyber interns attached with the UT Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC). During the survey, almost 2,500 people were contacted and a total of 1395 people responded.

The modi operandi include luring people on the pretext of providing loans under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana Scheme; customising/ changing the helpline number of banks, companies, wallets, etc., on Google by using apps like SurveyMonkey and Google Adwords; swapping SIM cards of victims; obtaining confidential ATM or bank account details by pretending to be representatives of RBI or the bank; befriending people on Facebook/ Instagram; on pretext of providing insurance schemes at a high interest rate; shopping through fake websites; cheating on OLX; mirroring victim’s cellphone screen using the Anydesk app.

“The shortlisted 10 most common modi operandi were used for cheating a maximum number of people in the city. People who lost their money come from all kinds of background. They were from underprivileged families as well as well to do families. Fraudsters advertised easy loan through PM Jan Dhan Yojna Scheme and circulated pamphlets and posters in slum colonies. A maximum people cheated on OLX are defense services personnel, because their jobs are transferable and they prefer to purchase second hand furniture and household items. Insurance fraudsters target retired and pensioners,” a senior cyber cell officer said.

The survey suggested that the fraudsters purchased expensive objects online instead of withdrawing the cash in a majority of cases. DSP (cyber) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “The findings of the survey will be part of the many awareness camps to be held in schools, colleges and government offices. We want to inform a maximum number of people about these modi operandi, and tactics being deployed by the fraudsters.”

3rd North Zone Joint Cyber Crime Coordina-tion Team meeting to held in Chandigarh

The 3rd North Zone Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team (JCCCT) meeting will be held in Chandigarh on April 12. IG Omvir Singh Bishnoi, SP Ketan Bansal along with other cyber cell officials and cyber interns held a preparation meeting in view of the JCCCT at Police Headquarters, Sector 9.

During the meeting a committee was constituted for necessary arrangement and duty deployment for successful of organisation of JCCCT of North Zone.