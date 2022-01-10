10 railway stations to be built on the eastern and western freight corridors

As many as 10 new railway stations will be built on Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor passing through Haryana. Besides this, possibilities of exploring the industrial sector around these stations will also be considered.

With this, the Central Government has also proposed the development of a Regional Rapid Transit System (Resort Rapid Transit System) rail route from Delhi to Hisar to facilitate connectivity of Hisar airport with Delhi Airport, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while interacting with the media after holding a meeting with the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Monday.

Interacting with the media after the meeting, Khattar said, “Detailed discussions were held with Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding several schemes to develop various areas around 10 railway stations to be set up on the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors passing through Haryana. Timely decisions have been taken to speed up the works and processes of various railway projects in Haryana in a time-bound manner.”

“People of Haryana will greatly benefit from a ‘double-engine’ government and people will continue to get the benefit of this ‘double-engine’ government in the future as well,” said Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“The Ministry of Railways has also given its nod to develop a road under the elevated railway line of Rohtak. For the elevated railway line project of Kaithal also, approval will be given by the Railways ministry by preparing a DPR soon. For the construction of the remaining link of the freight corridor up to Palwal-Prithla, necessary directions will be given to the department to acquire land at the earliest. Industrial units of this area will greatly benefit by the formation of this link,” Khattar said.