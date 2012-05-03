10 IAS officers given additional charge in HP

Contrary to previous trends,Chief secretary Sudripto Roy has decided to hold charge of the tourism department in addition to Environment,Science and Technology,besides serving as the Chairperson of State Environment Protection & Pollution Control Board.

Earlier the Chief Secretaries did not hold any departmental charge.

The state government has ordered fresh changes to the bureaucracy relieving Manisha Nanda,principal secretary (Personnel,Art Language and Culture) of her tourism charge. Prem Kumar,who has been promoted as Additional Chief Secretary (Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Cooperation) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh will get additional charge (Tribal Development) earlier held by PC Kapoor.

Kapoor will now be Principal Secretary of Industries and Labour & Employment. VC Pharka,Principal Secretary (YSS),who has been holding the additional charge of horticulture department will take charge as Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Fisheries.

Maneesh Garg,who was posted as Deputy Commissioner,Shimla,will hold additional charge of the post of Secretary (Finance).

RS Negi,Divisional Commissioner,Mandi Division,has been given additional charge of the post of Managing Director of HP General Industries Corporation,Shimla.

Mohan Chauhan,Labour Commissioner-cum-Director (employment),who has been holding additional charge of the post of MD,HP General Industries Corporation and Managing Director,Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation,is posted as Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission,Shimla.

Dhruv Vashisht,Secretary,Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission,Shimla,is Managing Director,HRTC,Shimla.

Sharab Choppal Negi earlier posted as Additional Director of Industries and Additional Controller of Stores is posted as Director of Transport,Himachal Pradesh,Shimla,will also take charge as Additional Director of Industries.

C Paulrasu,Special Secretary (Home),has been posted as Special Secretary (Administrative Reforms) and will get additional charge of the post of Director,Small Savings.

