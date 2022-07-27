10 Gurjar MLAs honoured in Chandigarh

Ten MLAs, from the states of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir, belonging to the Gurjar community were honoured at a function organised at Chandigarh’s Rajesh Pilot Memorial Gurjar Bhawan on Tuesday.

Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar Pal Gurjar, was the chief guest at the event. According to a press release issued by the parishad later, two Sikh women MLAs and a Muslim MLA from Jammu and Kashmir were also among the legislators who were honoured at Tuesday’s function, turning the event into a sarva dharma sammelan. On the occasion, Kanwar Pal Gurjar announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh to carry on the activities of Chandigarh’s Gujar Bhawan, while Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the body. Gujar Samaj Kalyan Parishad president, Col Sant Ram Meelu (retd), said the body has been honouring the meritorious students to encourage them apart from offering them other supports.