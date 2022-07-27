scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

10 Gurjar MLAs honoured in Chandigarh

According to a press release issued by the parishad later, two Sikh women MLAs and a Muslim MLA from Jammu and Kashmir were also among the legislators who were honoured at Tuesday’s function, turning the event into a sarva dharma sammelan.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 27, 2022 3:36:26 am
Gurjar MLAs in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

Ten MLAs, from the states of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir, belonging to the Gurjar community were honoured at a function organised at Chandigarh’s Rajesh Pilot Memorial Gurjar Bhawan on Tuesday.

More from Chandigarh

Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar Pal Gurjar, was the chief guest at the event. According to a press release issued by the parishad later, two Sikh women MLAs and a Muslim MLA from Jammu and Kashmir were also among the legislators who were honoured at Tuesday’s function, turning the event into a sarva dharma sammelan. On the occasion, Kanwar Pal Gurjar announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh to carry on the activities of Chandigarh’s Gujar Bhawan, while Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the body. Gujar Samaj Kalyan Parishad president, Col Sant Ram Meelu (retd), said the body has been honouring the meritorious students to encourage them apart from offering them other supports.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement