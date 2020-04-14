10 fresh cases in Punjab take the total to 180

Jalandhar now has 24 cases, including 4 cured patients and two deaths. (Representational/file) Jalandhar now has 24 cases, including 4 cured patients and two deaths. (Representational/file)

The total coronavirus positive cases in Punjab reached 180 Monday with ten people testing positive in the state including two from Jalandhar. The other cases reported in the state include six from Pathankot and one each from Mohali and Ludhiana. Meanwhile, in Nawanshahr, 13 persons have been cured out of 18 admitted at the Civil Hospital.

Out of two cases of Jalandhar, a 25-year-old youth from Lal Bazaar area had tested positive. He is the close contact of an already infected 34- year -old man from Mitha Bazar. This 34-year-old’s father, aged 59, had died on Thursday of COVID-19.

The test of the MLA Bawa Henry, who had met 34-year-old from Mitha Bazaar some days back, is negative. Henry’s family members were also tested and are in the clear.

A 40-year-old man also tested positive in the district, and the administration is tracing his contacts. He was on leave for the past one week due to ill health.

After the death of a 50-year-old woman from Kotla Heran village due to coronavirus, 17 samples have been collected from the village so far.

It is learnt that large number of NRIs had returned to village recently from Dubai and other countries, including the woman’s husband.

In Phagwara, following the positive case of a girl student from the hostel of Lovely Professional University (LPU), body of a 17-year-old cook from a mess in the university was brought to Civil Hospital, Jalandhar on Monday. The sample was taken and sent for testing.

The LPU, meanwhile, has started sending students back home. On Monday, 122 Bhutanese students of LPU were sent back to Bhutan on a special chartered flight.

