10 days before murder, Punjab Police sought Brar extradition from Canada

Ten days before singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took the responsibility for plotting his murder, the Punjab Police on May 19 had sent a proposal to the CBI to get a red corner notice (RCN) issued against Brar to enable his extradition to India.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab government in a written statement Wednesday evening said the proposal was sent on the basis of two cases in which Brar was wanted. One of them is an FIR registered for attempt to murder and other sections of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act on November 12, 2020, and the other is an FIR registered on February 18, 2021, for murder and other sections of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. Both cases were registered at city police station, Faridkot. “With gangster Goldy Brar claiming responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Punjab Police has not been leaving any stone unturned to extradite gangster. Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib who had gone to Canada on student visa in 2017, is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stated that “Punjab Police has also sought issuance of Red Corner Notices (RCNs) against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran, which was sent to the CBI on May 5”.

The spokesperson added, “Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in recent past, is now based in Pakistan. He, backed by Pak ISI, has also been responsible for smuggling in a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in India. Huge quantity of arms/ammunition and IEDs recovered from four terrorists arrested in Karnal in a joint operation with Punjab Police, also belonged to Rinda. Most recently, he was responsible for RPG attack on [Punjab police] Intelligence Headquarters through his operatives; grenade attack on CIA office, Nawanshahr, in Nov 2021; and an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on police post Kahlwan in Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar.”