10 bullets hit Sonu Shah: Doctors’ panel

A SPECIAL panel of doctors on Sunday concluded Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah, suffered 10 bullet injuries in the attack at him inside his office at Burail village, Sector 45, on Saturday. A total of 14 bullets were fired by at least three assailants. Two bullets out of 14 hit Sonu’s two friends — Joginder Phelwan and Rommy.

The doctors’ panel, which conducted the postmortem on the victim’s body, informed the police that the victim was shot in his head, chest and legs. Two bullets were recovered from his legs. Sources said the doctors faced tough time recovering bullets from the other parts of the body, which went through the X-ray machine to ascertain the exact location of bullets in it.

After the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to his family members. The body was cremated at the Cremation Ground, Sector 25, amidst tight police security arrangements. Around 59 police personnel under the supervision of two DSPs were deputed for maintaining law and order.

The condition of Rommy is critical. He is admitted to PGI. Joginder is admitted to GMCH-32.

A senior police officer said, “In the CCTV footage, four men were seen running outside from the office of Sonu Shah. They fled in a white car, which was already stationed near the Burail market. We have approached Haryana and Punjab police forces for ascertaining the details about the gang members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra. Bishnoi is currently lodged at Bharatpur jail. Nehra was shifted to Faridkot jail from a Haryana jail just two days back.”

Sonu had a long criminal past and in most of the cases, he was acquitted. He was an undertrail in a case of cross-firing that happened at Dusshera Ground, phase 8 in Mohali, in 2016.