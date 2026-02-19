10 arrested in Mohali Phase-11 murder case, 6 accused still absconding

The Mohali police have arrested 10 accused and apprehended two minors in connection with a recent murder near Laxmi Narayan Temple in Phase-11 of the city. A total of 18 assailants have been booked in the case, while six accused are still absconding. All the attackers are reported to be migrants.

The case was registered at Phase-11 Police Station on Sunday under Sections 109, 118(1), 77, 190, and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the victim’s death during treatment, BNS Section 103 (murder) was added to the case on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, he, along with his companions Akashdeep Singh, Rahul Kumar, Arveen Kaur, and Gursev Singh, had gone to the temple on Sunday around 12.40 am to pay obeisance. Near the temple, 15-20 boys were riding motorcycles at high speed. When Gursev Singh objected, one of the accused allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting a fatal chest injury. The attackers fled the scene, and Gursev Singh later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.