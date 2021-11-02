1 lakh people have joined AAP in last 25 days, says Jarnail Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed that it is gaining popularity and more than 1 lakh people have connected with the party in the last 25 days alone.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised 24-hour water supply, 20,000 litres of water free of cost, and mohalla clinics in every sector on October 2 as part of its first manifesto.

The municipal corporation elections are scheduled to take place next in December, and free water is one of the key poll promises made by the AAP, which will be contesting the polls for the first time.

On Monday, AAP’s Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh addressed the media wherein he said that his party — if voted to power in the civic body polls — was prepared to provide 20,000 litres of clean and free water to the residents of the city per month.

Senior party leader and former Union Minister, Harmohan Dhawan, co-in-charge of AAP in Chandigarh, Pradeep Chhabra, president, Prem Garg, election campaign committee chairman, Chandramukhi Sharma, general secretary, Vijaypal Singh, among other leaders, were also present at the occasion.

The AAP leader said that the city at present was receiving a water supply of 114 million gallons per day, and according to the BJP, which was in-charge of the city’s civic body, the per-head water consumption in Chandigarh was estimated at around 245 liters, which was very high.

“The per-head water consumption in India is estimated to be around 135 liters per head. Even if we assume that the per head consumption in the city was 245 liters, still the city should have surplus water,” he said.

Raising doubts over water management, the AAP leader asked the BJP that if the city had more water than required, then why was the civic body charging three times the cost of water, and where is the surplus water going.

Jarnail Singh added, “This is a matter of concern and an inquiry against this should be done by the department. The statistics highlight the misconduct of the BJPadministration. Prior to the previous civic body elections, the party had claimed to provide residents with 24-hour water supply at a lower cost. But, they have been unable to deliver on their promises to the city residents.”

Singh said, “The more than expected warmth of the people of Chandigarh towards the AAP is unbelievable. People are fed up with the false promises and anti-people policies of the BJP and the Congress and are by now well aware of how they function. That is why people have made up their minds to choose the Aam Aadmi Party this time during the municipal corporation elections.”

Jarnail Singh further said that both the BJP and the Congress parties have disappointed the people with their works, but after the AAP’s entry into the electoral fray, a new hope of development has emerged among the people.

He claimed that the residents were impressed by the development works of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had not only been appreciated by other states of the country but also won accolades abroad. He claimed that this time in the municipal elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will select its mayor after winning all the seats.