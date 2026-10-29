1 killed in Punjab as transporter opens fire at car ‘suspecting gangsters’

One person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a transporter allegedly opened fire at a car in Khemkaran town of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gursewak Singh, 50, an arhtiya (commission agent) from Assal Uttar village. The injured, Harkirat Singh and Sajanpreet Singh, were admitted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind, according to doctors.

Police identified accused as Manjeet Singh and his brother Sandeep Singh. Both are residents of Khemkaran. According to police, Manjeet was returning from Gharyala temple with his wife and brother when he noticed another vehicle following his car. Suspecting that the car’s occupants behind them were hitmen sent by gangsters, he allegedly opened fire at the vehicle near the railway gate between noon and 1 pm, police said.