35 booked after group attacks 2 college students near Kharar in Punjab; 1 arrested

A case was registered and a person arrested after at least 35 people attacked two students of a college in Khooninajra village near Kharar in Punjab’s Mohali district Thursday, police said. Search is on for the other accused.

According to the police, the complainant, a minor student of the sixth semester at the college, stated that on February 23 he was playing cricket at the college ground along with a friend when another student from the college arrived and started arguing over an old issue.

The complainant alleged that while the argument was going on, the person who had entered the cricket ground assaulted his friend. “We informed the warden, but no action was taken. At around 8 pm, the same student entered the college with a group of around 30 men, mostly outsiders, and attacked me with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods,” the minor complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, Kharar (city) police registered a case against 35 persons under sections 326, 323 (assault), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said they had identified three accused, including the main accused.