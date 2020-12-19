1 death, 74 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, recovery rate at 95.6%

The number of active cases further decreased and became 19,065. (Representational)

Chandigarh reported one Covid-related death and 74 new Covid-19 cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, on Friday. The tally of cases in the city increased to 18,979, while the Covid-19 death toll stood at 305.

There are 535 active cases is the city at present. Among the new patients, 44 were men and 30 were women. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,085 samples were tested for Covid-19, whereas, a total of 1,66,499 samples have been tested for coronavirus till now.

On Friday, at least 122 people were discharged from various facilities, while a 76-year-old woman from Sector 15, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

As per the latest available data, 16,098 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 2.8 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, three are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 1,41,221 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 0.4 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.5 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 95.6 per cent.

3 deaths, 94 cases in Mohali

Mohali: As many as three Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali district on Friday, taking the tally of fatalities to 322. Meanwhile, 94 new positive cases were also reported during the day, increasing the number of total cases to 17,403, with 2,017 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 116 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged. A total of 15,064 patients have been cured in Mohali so far.

Speaking further the DC said that out of the 94 cases, 71 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by nine from Gharuan, seven from Kharar, four from Derabassi, two from Lalru and one from Dhakoli. ENS

2 Covid deaths in Panchkula

Panchkula: Panchkula reported two Covid-related deaths and 47 new positive cases on Friday, increasing the district Covid-19 death toll to 138 and its tally of cases to 9,643.

A 59-year-old woman from Kalka, suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and a 75-year-old woman from Maddhavala, who had no comorbidities, succumbed to coronavirus disease on Friday.

Of the total 47 new cases, 38 hailed from the district and the remaining were added to the outside district count.

There are 319 active cases in Panchkula at present and the recovery rate is 95.2 per cent.

Besides the 9,643 people who have tested positive in the district till now, an added 3,026 people from other districts have also tested positive for Covid-19 here. A total of 177 healthcare workers have yet been infected in Panchkula. Meanwhile, 9,186 have been cured and discharged in the district.

The district has conducted a total of 1,28,998 tests so far. As many as 1,068 tests were conducted in the district Friday. ENS

