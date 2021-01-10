1 death, 50 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh

An 85-year-old man from Sector 49, a case of coronary artery disease and hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 at Shalby Hospital, Mohali. (Representational)

Chandigarh reported one Covid-19 death and 50 new cases on Saturday. The Covid-19 fatalities in the city rose to 327, while the tally of cases increased to 20,251. There are 228 active cases here, currently. Of the new patients, 22 are men and 28 are women. Meanwhile, 59 people were discharged from various facilities.

An 85-year-old man from Sector 49, a case of coronary artery disease and hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 at Shalby Hospital, Mohali.

In the last 24 hours, 1,071 samples were tested for Covid-19, whereas a total of 1,91,673 samples have been tested so far.

As per data, 17,134 out of every 10 lakh people here have tested positive. The active ratio is 1.2 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 1, 61, 625 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 0.3 per cent. The recovery ratio is 97.2 per cent.

UT officials inspect arrangements for Covid vaccination

The UT health department is fully prepared for the launch of COVID-19 vaccination programme at eight session sites on January 16, as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. The dry runs and mock drills have been conducted at all the sites where vaccination is to be done in the city.

Principal Secretary (Health) Arun Gupta along with Municipal Comissioner K K Yadav and Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Brar visited GMSH-16 to review the site preparedness with regard to operational aspects. They were apprised about Cowin, cold chain points and the micro plans for the launch of the vaccine programme.

1 death: 61 new cases in Mohali, 921 active now

Mohali: Mohali reported one Covid-related death and 61 new positive cases on Saturday. The district’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 351, while the tally of cases increased to 18,656, with 921 active cases.

ADC Aashika Jain said that 101 patients were discharged from hospitals and home isolations Saturday. Till now, 17,384 patients have been discharged.

She added that of the new cases, 44 were reported from Mohali (Urban), six from Kharar, five from Dhakoli, three from Derabassi, two from Gharuan and one from Kurali. ENS

27 new coronavirus cases in Panchkula, 219 active now

Panchkula: As many as 27 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula district on Saturday. There are 219 active cases here, at present.

Of the new cases, 23 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. The recovery rate stood at 96.4 per cent on Friday. Meanwhile, 9,836 have been cured and discharged in the district till now.

As many as 10,199 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 3,198 persons from other districts testing positive here. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula as yet. At least 144 patients have succumbed to the disease here. The district 806 tests on Saturday has yet conducted 1,46,050 tests as yet. ENS