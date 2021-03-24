1 death, 214 new Covid-19 cases in UT, 2,066 active

As per the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, as many as 167 people in the age group of 46-60 years with co-morbidities received the first dose of the vaccine on March 23 while 892 senior citizens were inoculated on Tuesday. (File)

Chandigarh on Tuesday reported 214 new cases and one death, taking the tally of cases to 24,881 and the toll to 364.

The total number of active cases was 2,066. While 110 men tested positive, the number of women who were COVID positive was 104. As many as 2,056 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested to 2,96,079. A total of 100 people were discharged from various facilities of the city.

A 52-year-old COVID positive resident of Dhanas expired at PGIMER. She was suffering from diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

As per the latest available data, 20,992 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 8 per cent; for every 100 confirmed cases, eight are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.5 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 2,49,383 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.9 per cent; in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.8 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 90.5 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 91 have recovered from the virus.

Covid Vaccination

As per the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, as many as 167 people in the age group of 46-60 years with co-morbidities received the first dose of the vaccine on March 23 while 892 senior citizens were inoculated on Tuesday.

In all, since March 1, 25,716 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 46-60 years is 3,181.

Till now, as many as 14,390 healthcare workers have been vaccinated with the first dose and 14,048 frontline workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.