1 death, 16 new covid cases in Mohali

There are 398 active cases here at present in Mohali, Punjab. (File Photo)

1 death, 16 new cases in Mohali

One more Covid-related death was reported in Mohali on Friday, taking the tally of fatalities to 377. As many as 16 new positive cases were also reported, increasing the total number to 19,740. There are 398 active cases here at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 14 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation. He added 18,965 patients have been discharged so far.

Speaking further, the DC said that out of 16 cases reported Friday, a maximum of 14 were reported from Mohali (Urban) and one each was reported from Dhakoli and Kharar.