1 death, 16 fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh, 284 people vaccinated

Chandigarh reported 16 new cases Covid-19, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, on Thursday, bringing the tally of cases to 20,639. There are 146 active cases in the city now.

A 71-year-old man from Sector 30, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, succumbed to coronavirus at Grecian Hospital in Mohali. The Covid-19 death toll reached 331.

Among the new patients, six were men and 10 were women. In the last 24 hours, 1,006 samples were tested, while 2,04,305 samples have been tested till now. Meanwhile, 40 people were discharged from various facilities.

As per data, 17,492 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 0.8 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, one is currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 1,72,413 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.1 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.1 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 97.6 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 98 have recovered from the virus.

Covid-19 Vaccination

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 284 people were vaccinated at six sites in the city. At GMSH-16, 100 people were supposed to be inoculated, while 90 received the vaccine. At Civil Hospital in Sector 45, as opposed to the target of 90, only 27 people were vaccinated. At GMCH 32, the target at two sites was 200, and 86 people received the vaccine, while at PGIMER, 71 people were vaccinated. The Air Force Station achieved its target of 10 vaccinations.

1 death, 44 new Covid cases reported in Mohali

Mohali: Mohali reported one Covid-19 death and 44 new positive cases on Thursday. The tally of cases increased to 19,178, with 779 active cases. The number of fatalities stood at 355.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that out of 44 cases reported Thursday, 26 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), five each from Dhakoli and Gharuan, four from Kharar, three from Banur and one from Derabassi.

The DC further said that as many as 67 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospital and home isolation. He added that a total of 18,044 patients here have been discharged so far.

District holds 14 sessions of vaccination

The Mohali district health department organised 14 sessions of Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday, which is the highest in the state. No side effects of the vaccination were reported in the district so far. The ADC said that by administering as many as 616 jabs in a day, the district had vaccinated second-highest number of pre-registered healthcare workers. Ludhiana district administered jabs to 673 HCWs. She said that no other district in the state touched 500-mark in vaccine administration. ENS

21 test positive in Panchkula, 136 vaccinated

Panchkula: As many as 21 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula district on Thursday. No Covid-related deaths were reported during the day.

There are 192 active cases here, at present. The recovery rate stood at 96.74 per cent Sunday.

At least 10,082 patients have been cured and discharged in the district.

A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula as yet. Meanwhile, 147 people have succumbed to the disease in the district. Panchkula has conducted 1,54,228 tests till now.

Covid 19 vaccination

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 136 people were vaccinated at three sites. At Alchemist, 90 people were to be inoculated, however, 48 received the vaccine.

At Civil Hospital, 28 people were vaccinated, while the target for Thursday’s vaccination drive was 90. The ITBP achieved its target of 60 vaccinations.