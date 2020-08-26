1-day monsoon session: Punjab Cabinet okays tabling of 4 ordinances for enactment

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh

The Punjab Cabinet Tuesday approved presentation of four ordinances, introduced earlier by the state government, for enactment in the forthcoming one-day session of the Vidhan Sabha. These include amendment bills related to regulation of private clinical establishments, temporary release of some prisoners amid the Covid pandemic, industrial disputes and contract labour.

The Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance 2020

The cabinet approved The Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance 2020 to be enacted into a law by the Vidhan Sabha. Since there is no legislation at present in Punjab to register or regulate private clinical establishments, the aim of this law would be to bring the clinical establishments under a regulatory mechanism so as to ensure that there is more transparency in their functioning. The legislation also seeks to improve quality public healthcare, prevent overcharging of patients, and to lay down norms, terms of physical standards, medical standards, staff norms, record maintenance, reporting etc. It will provide for such establishments to support the state during the natural disasters, calamities as well as pandemics and epidemics. The hospitals having 50 beds and above will come under the purview of the law.

Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Amendment Act

Due to the prevailing situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Council of Ministers approved introduction of The Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Amendment Ordinance, 2020 (Punjab Ordinance No. 1 of 2020) in the upcoming Assembly session. The enactment of the legislation would pave way for extending the period of parole in situation of disasters, epidemics and extreme emergencies. The rationale behind bringing the legislation is to enable the jail department to take measures to decongest jails, besides ensuring that the jails remain Covid-19 free, as readmitting the inmates released on parole/interim bail, who reside in different parts of state and outside, would expose other inmates to the risk of contracting Covid-19. The Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1962 did not have any provision through which parole of prisoners could be extended from 16 weeks and the condition of parole being availed on quarterly basis could be waived in unprecedented situations of disasters and epidemics.

Industrial Disputes Act

The Cabinet also gave its nod for conversion of ordinance amending section 2A, 25K, 25N, 25-O and fifth Schedule of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 into a Bill to be presented during the Assembly session. The amendment provides for enhancement of the threshold limit for applicability of Chapter V-B from present limit of 100 to 300 workers. Apart from this, now workers will be eligible for 3 months of extra wages on retrenchments or on closure of establishments. This move will go a long way in further improving the process of ease of doing business.

Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act

The state government will also present before the House necessary amendment for raising the number of workers for attracting the provisions of sub clause (a) and (b) of sub section (4) of section 1 of the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, from 20 to 50.

