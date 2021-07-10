1 Covid-related death, 16 new cases in Tricity

The UT reported nine new Covid cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 61,794. No virus-related death was reported. (File)

One person succumbed to Covid-19, in the Tricity on Friday. A total of 16 new cases were also reported.

Chandigarh: 8 cases, no death

The UT reported eight new Covid cases on Friday, taking the total cases to 61,811. No virus-related death was reported.

The active cases stood at 101, with 16 patients discharged from various facilities.

A total of 809 people have succumbed to the virus yet. As part of the ongoing vaccination drive, 7,389 people were inoculated on Friday.

Mohali: 1 death, 6 cases

One person succumbed to Covid in the district on Friday, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,054. As many as six more cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 68,359 with 135 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that two cases were reported each from Mohali and Kharar and one case each was reported from Dhakoli and Gharuan. He added that 21 patients were discharged upon recovery on Friday.

Panchkula: 2 new cases

A total of two Covid positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Friday. No new covid-related death was recorded.

The active case tally was recorded at 23 and the recovery rate stood at 98.69 per cent.

A total of 40,275 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,609 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 375 people in total have also succumbed to the virus yet. The district has conducted 3,71,534 tests so far.