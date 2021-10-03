1 Covid death, 7 new cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported one Covid-related death and seven new coronavirus cases Saturday. There are 83 active cases here now.

Mohali: 1 death, 7 new cases

One Covid-related death was reported in Mohali district on Saturday, along with seven new coronavirus cases. The total number of fatalities in the district increased to 1,067, while the tally of cases rose to 68,746. There are 35 active cases here now. DC Isha Kalia said that at least five patients were also cured.

Chandigarh: 3 new cases

The UT reported three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 65,235 cases. There are 33 active cases here now, with four new cases reported every day on an average for the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, 2,111 samples were tested.

Panchkula: No new cases

No new Covid-19 positive case was reported in Panchkula on Saturday. No virus-related death was reported. The active cases tally was recorded at 15. A total of 40,430 people have tested positive here, of which 30,738 hail from Panchkula. Meanwhile, 377 have succumbed to the virus here. The district tested 841 samples on Saturday.