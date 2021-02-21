1 Covid death, 26 new cases in Chandigarh

Among the new patients, 11 were men and 15 were women. In the last 24 hours, 1,348 samples have been tested, while a total of 2,42,302 samples have been tested till now. As many as 12 people were discharged from various facilities. (File Photo)

Chandigarh reported one Covid-related death and 26 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Saturday. The coronavirus death toll in the city rose to 349, while the tally of cases increased to 21, 397 cases.

There are 169 active cases 169 here at present.

An 83-year-old woman resident of Sector 63, a case of brain infarct, diabetes mellitus and hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 at GMCH-32.

Among the new patients, 11 were men and 15 were women. In the last 24 hours, 1,348 samples have been tested, while a total of 2,42,302 samples have been tested till now. As many as 12 people were discharged from various facilities.

As per the latest available data, 18, 126 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 0.7 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, one is currently infected.

The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 2,04,355 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.1 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.1 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 97.6 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 98 have recovered from the virus.

Covid Vaccinations: As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 13,860 healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far, against a target of 50,331.