1 Covid death, 25 new positive cases in Tricity, 287 active

The Tricity reported one Covid-related death and 25 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Mohali: 15 cases, One death

One more death was reported due to COVID-19 infection in the Mohali district on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,052. As many as 15 positive COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the total number of cases to 68,342 with 161 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of five cases were reported each from Dhakoli and Derabassi, three from Mohali (urban) and two from Kharar.

The DC added that a total of 20 patients had recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation. He added that a total of 67,129 patients had been discharged so far.

Chandigarh: 8 new cases, no death

Chandigarh reported eight new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 61,780. There are 99 active cases here at present, with an average of 11 new positive cases every day in the last seven days. The positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent. The UT did not report any Covid-related death, however, 809 people have succumbed to the disease so far. In the last 24 hours, 1,409 samples have been tested and 35 patients have been discharged from various facilities. As part of the on-going Covid-19 vaccination drive, 6,122 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. At least 75,000 doses of Covisheild will be received by the Chandigarh Health Department today.

Panchkula: 2 cases, no death

A total of two new Covid positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Wednesday. There was no new Covid-related death recorded.

The active case tally, which started rising in March, saw a consistent growth and soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, before starting to decline, falling below 100 for the first time in four months on June 21. It was recorded at 27 on Wednesday. The recovery rate of the district stood at 98.6 per cent.

A total of 40,270 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,605 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 376 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 369,987 tests so far, with at least 878 samples being collected on Tuesday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.3 per cent on Wednesday.