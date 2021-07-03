1 Covid death, 25 new cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported one Covid-related death and 25 new coronavirus cases on Friday. There are 445 active cases at present.

Chandigarh: 12 new cases, no death

Chandigarh reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 61,700. There are 147 active cases here at present, with an average of 12 positive cases in the last seven days and the positivity rate at 0.71 per cent. The city did not report any Covid-related deaths on Friday, however, as many as 808 people in Chandigarh have succumbed to the disease till now. In the last 24 hours, at least 1,683 samples were tested for the virus and 15 patients were discharged from the various facilities. As many as 6,861 people were vaccinated during the day.

Mohali: 7 new cases, 1 death

One more Covid-related death was reported in Mohali on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,051. As many as seven new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of the cases to 68,2786, with 244 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of two cases were reported each from Mohali and Dhakoli and one each from Kharar, Derabassi and Gharuan.

He said that 27 patients were deemed recovered from the infection. A total of 66,991 patients have been discharged so far.

Panchkula: 4 new cases, no deaths

As many as four new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Friday. The district did not report any Covid-related death. The active cases tally was recorded at 54 on Friday. The recovery rate stood at 98.6 per cent, while the positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent.

A total of 40,257 cases have so far been reported in the district, of which 30,593 hail from Panchkula itself. Meanwhile, 374 people have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 3,66,255 tests so far, with at least 799 samples tested on Friday.