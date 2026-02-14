1.71L Indians deported in 5 yrs; Centre says no state-wise data

In a significant revelation in the Rajya Sabha, the Centre has admitted that it does not maintain verified state-wise data — including for Punjab — on Indians who have travelled abroad illegally through routes such as the ‘Dunki Route’ or were later deported from foreign countries.

The disclosure came in response to a question raised by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal. Replying on behalf of the government, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that detailed state-level information is not centrally maintained, primarily because many foreign governments share data only during deportation or nationality verification processes.

He further clarified that in several cases, deportations are carried out directly by the concerned foreign authorities, and complete information does not always reach Indian embassies or consulates.

Despite the absence of state-wise figures, data compiled from various Indian missions abroad reveals that approximately 1,71,000 Indian nationals were deported between 2021 and 2025, underscoring the alarming magnitude of illegal migration networks operating across the country.

According to official figures the highest number of deportations occurred from Saudi Arabia, accounting for nearly 1.21 lakh cases. Close to 22,000 Indians were deported from Dubai. Deportations were also reported from the United States, Malaysia, Qatar, and Myanmar, among other countries.

These numbers highlight the scale at which Indians are attempting to migrate through unauthorized and often dangerous routes.

The government also acknowledged that it does not possess clear information on Indians who may have travelled abroad via the so-called ‘Dunki Route’ — an informal term referring to irregular and hazardous migration pathways used to enter foreign countries illegally.

The lack of structured data, particularly for migration-prone states like Punjab and Haryana, has raised serious concerns about monitoring and policy enforcement.

Speaking to the media, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal termed the absence of state-level tracking a serious lapse.

“When over 1.71 lakh Indians have been deported in just five years and there is no separate data even for a migration-prone state like Punjab, it reflects not merely a data gap but a major policy failure,” he said.

He pointed out that in Punjab, Haryana and several other regions, illegal travel agents continue to lure unemployed youth with false promises of overseas jobs and permanent residency. Many families reportedly sell land or incur heavy debts to finance these risky journeys, only to face detention, deportation, and financial ruin.