1.5 kg ‘RDX’ recovered from roadside in Kaithal district

Explosives weighing around 1.5 kg presumed to be RDX, detonators and a magnet were recovered from a roadside in Kaithal district, Haryana Monday.

The explosives’ consignment was recovered from near Teetram village at Deoban chowk. The Ambala STF received a secret information about the consignment and passed it on to the Kaithal police following which a team of Kaithal district police – led by SP Maqsood Ahmed – reached the spot and seized the consignment hidden in a box.

A bomb disposal squad was called from Madhuban, Karnal district. It reached the spot along with a dog squad, sealed the area and initiated a procedure to safely defuse the explosive and seize it. The squad suspected it to be a “high intensity explosive”.

“We received information around 4 pm about a suspected box. Our team members reached the spot, cordoned off the area, called the bomb disposal squad, defused the explosive and seized it,” Maqsood Ahmed said.