0.93% higher than last year, budget allotted to Chandigarh falls short of Admin’s demand

Against UT Administration’s demand of Rs 5,670.31 crore this year, Chandigarh has been allocated Rs 5,186.12 crore for the fiscal 2021-22 as per the Union Budget Monday — a meagre increase of 0.93 per cent (Rs 48 crore) as compared to last year.

The only silver lining is that under the capital head, Rs 618.45 crore has been allocated against Rs 494.14 crore last year, which is around 25 per cent higher.

Of the total budget, Rs 4,567.67 crore has been allocated under the revenue head. Last year, of Rs 5,138 crore allocated, Rs 4,643.96 crore was allocated under the revenue head and Rs 494.14 crore under the capital head. The revenue head covers committed liabilities, including salaries etc, while all development-related works and projects come under capital head.

This time, a cut has been made in two major sectors — housing and urban development, including ‘Smart City’ and the energy sector. Taxation analyst and author Vino Vashisht said, “There is a very meagre increase of 0.93% compared to last year’s budget. Good news is that the new budget of Rs 5,186.12 crore has Rs 618.45 crore under capital head, 25 per cent higher than previous budget under the same head,” he said.