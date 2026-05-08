0.11% of HP forest land encroached upon, Shimla worst affected, Govt tells NGT

The Himachal Pradesh government has informed the National Green Tribunal that 0.11 per cent of the state’s forest land was under illegal encroachment till March 2024. (File Photo)

In a submission before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Himachal Pradesh government has disclosed that nearly 0.11 per cent of the state’s forest land has been lost to illegal encroachments across various forest categories, including protected forests, reserved forests, deemed forests, sanctuaries/protected areas and other forest land.

According to an affidavit filed by the Forest Department before the tribunal on May 6, a total of 3,816.830211 hectares of forest land out of the state’s total forest cover of 34,06,534.8745 hectares was found to be under illegal encroachment till March 2024. The government further informed the NGT that encroachments had been removed from approximately 2,573.5807 hectares of forest land out of the total encroached area, while the remaining land continues to be under illegal occupation.