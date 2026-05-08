0.11% of HP forest land encroached upon, Shimla worst affected, Govt tells NGT

Himachal Pradesh informed the NGT that illegal encroachments affected over 3,816 hectares of forest land, with Shimla accounting for nearly half.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readMay 8, 2026 09:13 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has informed the National Green Tribunal that 0.11 per cent of the state’s forest land was under illegal encroachment till March 2024. (File Photo)The Himachal Pradesh government has informed the National Green Tribunal that 0.11 per cent of the state’s forest land was under illegal encroachment till March 2024. (File Photo)
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In a submission before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Himachal Pradesh government has disclosed that nearly 0.11 per cent of the state’s forest land has been lost to illegal encroachments across various forest categories, including protected forests, reserved forests, deemed forests, sanctuaries/protected areas and other forest land.

According to an affidavit filed by the Forest Department before the tribunal on May 6, a total of 3,816.830211 hectares of forest land out of the state’s total forest cover of 34,06,534.8745 hectares was found to be under illegal encroachment till March 2024. The government further informed the NGT that encroachments had been removed from approximately 2,573.5807 hectares of forest land out of the total encroached area, while the remaining land continues to be under illegal occupation.

The NGT was informed that eviction orders were passed in hundreds of encroachment cases but in some of the cases, appeals were pending either before the appellant authorities or High court of Himachal Pradesh. The affidavit was submitted before the Tribunal through advocate Divyanshu Kumar Srivastava in a suo-moto proceedings over reports claiming that the ‘forest land five times Delhi’s geographical area under encroachment as per the government figures in 2024’. Himachal was among 29 States/UTs which submitted the affidavits pertaining to the encroachment on the forest lands.

The affidavit revealed that Shimla district recorded the highest extent of forest encroachment in the state. Out of its total forest cover of 3,32,253.2645 hectares, as much as 1,839.7284 hectares was under encroachment. The district alone accounted for nearly half of the total encroached forest land in the state. The percentage loss of forest land due to encroachment in Shimla stood at 0.55 per cent, the highest among all districts.

Kullu district emerged as the second worst affected district, with 815.0641 hectares of forest land under encroachment out of a total forest cover of 4,65,420.65 hectares. The percentage loss in Kullu was recorded at 0.17 per cent. Mandi district reported encroachments over 263.2944 hectares of forest land out of 1,73,447.89 hectares of total forest cover, while Kangra district recorded 318.9396 hectares of encroached land out of 6,95,314.77 hectares.

In Chamba district, 137.8226 hectares of forest land was found encroached upon out of a total forest area of 5,22,476.94 hectares. Sirmaur district reported encroachments on 166.5814 hectares of forest land, whereas Kinnaur recorded encroachments on 206.3483 hectares. The affidavit also showed that Bilaspur district had 9.108 hectares of encroached forest land, Hamirpur 2.3144 hectares, Una 0.3744 hectares, Solan 9.129211 hectares and Lahaul-Spiti 48.1254 hectares.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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