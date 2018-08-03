Chandigarh professor challaned Rs 5,000 for using plastic bag, says made a victim

The professor also said that the civic body has failed to give any publicity about the fact that consumers would also be challaned. (File Photo) The professor also said that the civic body has failed to give any publicity about the fact that consumers would also be challaned. (File Photo)

A professor, who was the first person to be challaned Rs 5,000 for carrying fruits in a plastic bag, said he had been made a victim of the civic body’s erratic drive and would represent his case to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to withdraw his challan. Also, after drawing flak on this decision from all quarters, the civic body did not challan anyone on Thursday.

The city-based professor stated that he would write to MC Commissioner K K Yadav to lodge his protest. “The civic body was issuing challans only to shopkeepers and vendors because it is those people who make plastic available to us. It wasn’t my fault as I was caught unawares. I have been made a victim. They should have challaned the suppliers,” he said. The professor further stated, “As far as paying the challan is concerned, I will, in my letter to the Commissioner, state that my challan be withdrawn.”

The professor also said that the civic body has failed to give any publicity about the fact that consumers would also be challaned. “Did the Municipal Corporation give wide publicity to the fact that from August 1 even the buyers will be challaned? They must launch proper publicity campaigns, make people aware before handing out the challans. Did they carry out any announcement in the apni mandi,” he asked.

The professor asserted that he had been made a victim of the MC’s impractical step. “I have spoken to the area councillor too. But I was told that these officers listen to nobody. Moreover, was I the only one in the mandi found with this plastic bag,” he said.

A senior MC official said, “Yes we will hold awareness campaigns. We will hold meetings with stakeholders too.” The official, however, refused to say whether the challan issued to the professor would be waived or not. There has been opposition from various quarters after the MC challaned the buyer.

Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, said the “civic officials have lost their mind”. “I don’t know what they are doing. This is sheer common sense that you must target the supplier first. What was the resident’s fault?” he asked.

Bittu stated that the civic body must create awareness like the UT traffic police did on the use of helmet by women. “Instead of challaning the person, they should have handed him a carry bag. This would not only have created awareness but made buyers vigilant, too. We are ready to provide such bags. Why doesn’t the MC collaborate with people for awareness,” he added.

