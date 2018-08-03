Chandigarh: PGI Director forms panel to investigate cause of woman’s death

PGI sources told Chandigarh Newsline that a committee has now been constituted under the chairmanship of Professor GD Puri, head of the Department of Anaesthesia. (Express Photo) PGI sources told Chandigarh Newsline that a committee has now been constituted under the chairmanship of Professor GD Puri, head of the Department of Anaesthesia. (Express Photo)

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has constituted a committee to investigate the cause of death of an 84-year-old woman who passed away at the institute’s cardiac centre on July 9. The woman is the mother of a Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge. The patient died within a few hours of being brought to the hospital. Sources said the family members of the deceased have expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment at PGI.

PGI sources told Chandigarh Newsline that a committee has now been constituted under the chairmanship of Professor GD Puri, head of the Department of Anaesthesia. The committee has been asked to submit its investigation report by the end of this month.

Sources said that at the time of the patient’s admission, no senior consultant was immediately available at the centre. So, she was attended upon by a resident doctor only, who informed his seniors about the patient’s condition. The patient’s family then contacted PGI’s top officials and a senior doctor from the Department of Cardiology finally arrived. By that time, the patient had already breathed her last.

In the second week of July, nearly half the PGI doctors were on summer vacation. Post-mortem examination of the patient was not conducted because her family did not want it.

“The committee has now been asked to investigate the circumstances under which the patient died. The committee shall also probe the lapses, if any, in the treatment given to the patient,” a senior PGI official told Newsline.

Despite repeated attempts, PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram and Cardiac department’s head Dr Yashpal Sharma were not available for comment.

