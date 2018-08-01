Chandigarh mobility plan favours use of non-motorised transport

More pedestrian-friendly and cycle-friendly spaces in the city, apart from optimum utilisation of resources, have been suggested. (Representational) More pedestrian-friendly and cycle-friendly spaces in the city, apart from optimum utilisation of resources, have been suggested. (Representational)

Chandigarh’s mobility plan which will be presented before the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and the Global Mobility Summit, lays emphasis on the use of non-motorised and public transport in the city.

The plan lays focus on having more pedestrian-friendly and cycle-friendly spaces, apart from optimum utilisation of resources. It states, “Own the ride and not own a car.”

In a meeting held on mobility and road safety in Delhi on Monday evening, chaired by Niti Aayog Adviser Anil Srivastav, different states and UTs gave a presentation on their mobility plan. All have to submit a detailed mobility plan within a month, which will be presented in the Global Mobility Summit on September 7-8 in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the summit.

Although the draft of mobility plan awaits the final nod by the transport department, the key feature of the focus on strengthening public transport is: last mile connectivity (end to end journey) be offered to passengers apart from an increase in bus connectivity to Panchkula and Mohali. Also, because Chandigarh has people from Mohali and Panchkula entering the city, a Tricity board or common interest group has also been suggested which may look into the changing mobility needs of the Tricity and not just Chandigarh itself.

To offer services to passengers right at their doorstep, the plan aims to provide “end-to-end” journey under the project of “last mile connectivity”. It suggests that e-rickshaws be made available at the bus stops and from there the e-rickshaws may drop the passengers at their destinations. The transport department is already working in collaboration with the World Research Institute (WRI).

“In fact, more and more people prefer cabs because they drop people at the doorstep and that is why public transport is not much preferred,” a senior official said. CTU runs buses on 67 routes and has over 300 bus stops.

It has also been suggested that the tax on the purchase of buses for public transport is reduced and that on personalised vehicles be increased.

Transport Secretary B L Sharma said, “This is a policy decision which has to be implemented at the level of GST council. On the purchase of transport buses or their fabrication, there is 28 per cent tax while that on personal vehicles is 18 per cent. To encourage public transport and discourage use of private vehicles, it should be the other way round: less tax on transport buses and more on personal vehicles. This was also discussed in the meeting yesterday.”

More pedestrian-friendly and cycle-friendly spaces in the city, apart from optimum utilisation of resources, have been suggested. “Increase in cycle tracks, cycle-friendly behaviour and creating pedestrian-friendly open spaces are some of the key features. Also, the availability of parking spaces online, like if any parking space is available in Sector 17, can help in reducing the traffic,” Transport Director Amit Talwar said.

