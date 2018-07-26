Chandigarh Housing Board decides to slash transfer fee by over 50 per cent

According to the CHB decision, for High Income Group flats, the existing maximum transfer fee of Rs 10.63 lakh has been reduced to Rs 3.75 lakh now. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) According to the CHB decision, for High Income Group flats, the existing maximum transfer fee of Rs 10.63 lakh has been reduced to Rs 3.75 lakh now. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

In a major relief for the allottees of the Sector 63 housing scheme of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), at its meeting on Wednesday, it decided to reduce the transfer fee by more than 50 per cent. Till now, the board was charging about 15 per cent of the total cost of allotment price along with an amount of Rs 1 lakh for converting any property from leasehold to freehold. Following this, the total amount went up to several lakhs, which was not affordable at all.

According to the CHB decision, for High Income Group flats, the existing maximum transfer fee of Rs 10.63 lakh has been reduced to Rs 3.75 lakh now. For the Middle Income Group, the transfer fee of Rs 8,14,312 has been slashed to Rs 3 lakh now. For the Lower Income Group, the transfer fee of Rs 5.27 lakh has been revised to Rs 2.25 lakh and for EWS, Rs 2.53 lakh has come down to Rs 75,000.

After receiving various representations, the housing board decided to reduce the transfer fee. The CHB had formed a committee to decide on the recommendations of reduction of the transfer fee. It was in 2008 that the CHB had floated this general self-financing housing scheme following which flats under various categories were built.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the housing board also decided to build service apartments for senior citizens of the city at Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park in (RGCPT) under the Habitat Project. According to the decision, it has been decided to build around 1,000 flats on two sites itself.

It was in 2016 that CHB got back the land from Parsavnath Developers. In October 2006, the board had decided to develop this site with the Parsavnath Developers. But the project failed to take off. Later in 2016, CHB took the land back after paying over Rs 560 crore. Now, in this project, the 123 acres would be used not only for a housing colony but for a five-star hotel, gymnasium, swimming pool, club, community centre and marriage hall as well. Though the sites were auctioned, there were no bidders following which the board decided to develop the sites on its own.

