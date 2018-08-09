Chandigarh graft case: In supplementary chargesheet, CBI refuses clean chit to accused inspector

On Wednesday, the CBI filed the supplementary chargesheet and mentioned the investigation into Jaswinder’s role in the case. (Express Photo) On Wednesday, the CBI filed the supplementary chargesheet and mentioned the investigation into Jaswinder’s role in the case. (Express Photo)

The CBI, in its supplementary chargesheet filed in the graft case against Chandigarh Police Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh, did not give a clean chit to Inspector Jaswinder Kaur. In the supplementary chargesheet submitted in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur, the CBI has mentioned that during the investigation, there was not enough evidence to start prosecuting Jaswinder Kaur, the then SHO of Sector 31 PS, Chandigarh.

The matter, however, is being referred to Chandigarh Police to initiate RDA (Regular Departmental Action) for a major penalty against Kaur. At present, charges have been framed against the SI and he was out on bail. The graft case pertains to October 2017 when Prem Bisht, the complainant, alleged that the SI, the investigating officer in an attempt to murder case, allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh to drop the names of three of his employees from the FIR.

Bisht had alleged that Inspector Jaswinder Kaur had directed him to fulfil Mohan Singh’s demand else the complainant and his employees would be harassed and his employees charge-sheeted in the case. So, Bisht lodged a complaint with CBI and the CBI sleuths caught the SI taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Bisht at the Sector 31 market.

The CBI later filed a chargesheet against Mohan Singh, but it did not chargesheet Jaswinder. However, it had mentioned in the earlier chargesheet that for the role of Jaswinder Kaur, the case was being kept open and its outcome would be submitted in court in due course.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the CBI filed the supplementary chargesheet and mentioned the investigation into Jaswinder’s role in the case. The supplementary chargesheet mentioned that the recorded conversation between the accused SI and the complainant had references about the bribe amount of Rs 9 lakh out of which Rs 8 lakh was to be retained by Jaswinder and Rs 1 lakh to be given to Mohan Singh.

However, in the conversations, only Mohan Singh mentioned these conversations but Jaswinder was not present at the time of the conversation and also neither was there any recorded conversation in this regard between Bisht and Jaswinder or between Mohan Singh and Jaswinder. It is also mentioned in the chargesheet that the log book of the vehicle used by Jaswinder, the then SHO, during the period in question showed her presence in the Ramdarbar area but no independent evidence has come to light regarding her meeting with the complainant.

While the CDRs of the relevant period of the mobile phone of the complainant, accused and Jaswinder showed their locations in the tower area, no independent evidence has come on record regarding Jaswinder’s meeting with the complainant. It is also mentioned that there is a disclosure statement of the accused Mohan Singh during his police custody that he had been asked by Jaswinder to take the bribe. However, immediately after the trap, the accused SI did not disclose the fact that the bribe money was obtained by him on behalf of Jaswinder and his statement could not be corroborated by any independent, oral, documentary or scientific evidence regarding any demand made by her.

SHO told accused SI that she would plant a “Desi Katta” on one of employee as per supplementary chargesheet, the accused SI has made a statement of disclosure before the TLO (Trap Leading Officer) that Jaswinder had directed him to arrest all the accused and she would beat them up and even plant Desi Katta on Joseph, who was one of the employees and accused in the attempt to murder case registered at Sector 31 PS. Then the accused Joseph pleaded with the SHO not to thrash the accused and implant the Desi Katta unnecessarily. Accused Singh disclosed that the SHO then directed him to collect a bribe of Rs 9 lakh from the accused for not physically assaulting him and not planting Desi Katta on them.

