Chandigarh: Family of employee lynched in 2017 yet to get promised benefits

Around nine months have passed since Harwinder Singh (52), a union territory electricity department sub-station attendant, was allegedly lynched at Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, on duty in November 2017, but his family is yet to get all the promised benefits by the administration.

His widow Amarjeet Kaur (46) said the UT administration had promised a regular government job for her elder son Taranjeet Singh and Harwinder’s remaining salary as he had six years of service left at the time of his death. “Taranjeet was given a contractual job with a salary of mere Rs 8,000 per month. My son did the job for three months and then quit it when the administration expressed its inability to make him regular and went to the USA for working with a private company. Later, concerned officials also declined to release the salary of my husband, stating it would take a long process as I did not agree to accept the pension, which was being offered by the department. We have left any hope of getting the job for Taranjeet as compensation.”

M P Singh, Superintending Engineer, Electricity Department, said it was a special case and the family of Harwinder is entitled to get his salary till the period of his service. “But before it, we have to establish that Harwinder was actually murdered and for it, a departmental process from the office of the deputy commissioner is on. We had given a contractual job to the son of the victim as we had no vacancy for a regular job,” said the official.

Tears in eyes, Kaur added her younger daughter Jaspinder Kaur had to discontinue her study. “My younger daughter Jaspinder had enrolled herself in a course in the US, but after the death of my husband, we were not able to pay the fees. Now, she is working with a private firm. My brother-in-law Daljeet Singh is also an employee with the UT electricity department and I am staying with his family in the Electricity Colony in Sector 28,” she said.

Harwinder got killed when an agitated mob allegedly attacked a team of electricity department officials who had gone to disconnect the illegal connections at Bhaskar Colony in Sector 25 on November 17, 2017. Harwinder was rushed to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research with fatal injuries, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sector 11 police had lodged a case of murder against five persons, including a minor and two transgenders.

