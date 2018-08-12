Chandigarh court orders seizure of Haryana transport department DG’s official car, three Volvo buses

According to the civil suit application, Ranbir Sharma, who is from the general category, joined the Haryana Roadways department on October 24, 1970, as a conductor. (File Photo) According to the civil suit application, Ranbir Sharma, who is from the general category, joined the Haryana Roadways department on October 24, 1970, as a conductor. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh district court has ordered the seizure of the official vehicle of the Director General of the Haryana transport department and three Volvo buses after an execution application was moved by four retired employees of Haryana Roadways claiming their dues which they had been denied because of delayed promotions.

Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Akshdeep Mahajan has also ordered for the vehicles to be attached and produced in court on September 25, the next date of hearing in the case. Orders for the auctioning of the official car and three Volvo buses had been given after the four retired employees of Haryana Roadways – Surinder Mohan, Ranbir Sharma, Raghubir Singh and Ranjit Singh – moved an execution application for not getting their financial benefits from the department.

According to the civil suit application, Ranbir Sharma, who is from the general category, joined the Haryana Roadways department on October 24, 1970, as a conductor. He was promoted as sub-inspector in 1995, inspector in 2005 and he retired from service in February 2009. Sharma said his junior in the department, Ravinder Singh, who belonged to a reserved category, was promoted as sub-inspector in 1996 and made chief inspector in 2006. This happened because the department promoted Ravinder before him.

Similarly, Surinder Mohan, Raghubir Singh and Ranjit Singh filed a civil suit pertaining to their promotions and financial benefits in the district court. The applicants sought from the department through the court to get equal salary and equal pay scale like the others promoted before them as they had been drawing less salary due to their late promotions.

