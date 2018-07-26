Chandigarh: Bitcoin scam probe officer, 2 more sent to police lines

The mastermind, Bhardwaj, is currently lodged at Model Burail Jail. (Representational) The mastermind, Bhardwaj, is currently lodged at Model Burail Jail. (Representational)

Sub-inspector (SI) Naveen Kumar, the investigating officer of multicrore Bitcoin MLM scam, along with Head Constable Ramesh Kumar and Constable Sandeep has been sent to police lines, Sector 26, on administrative grounds. The Bitcoin MLM scam is being probed by the Cyber Crime Cell.

Sources said SI Sunil Kumar of the cyber cell has been appointed the new probe officer of the scam. Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale confirmed the development and said a probe is underway against the three personnel. “We will shortly conclude the probe.”

Sources in the cyber cell said the three policemen were not given chance to put their side. “They just received orders of their transfer. Nobody informed them about the grounds on which they were transferred,” said a source.

DSP (cyber) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said it is a serious matter. “We will disclose all the facts after the completion of the probe.”

Naveen had arrested two men, including Sanchit and Rajesh Kumar of Delhi in connection with the Bitcoin scam on May 24. The two accused are still in judicial custody and lodged at Model Burail jail. Sources said Sanchit and Rajesh were officials with a private company, in which some of the victims of the Bitcoin scam invested money through mastermind Amit Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Gain Bitcoin, G B Minors and G B 21 firms.

Sources said the role of the elder brother of Sanchit is also under the scanner of the cyber cell. A few days ago, he was questioned by Chandigarh police officers, following which the three policemen were shifted. A police inspector met the brother of Sanchit in a hotel in Sector 17, a source said.

The mastermind, Bhardwaj, is currently lodged at Model Burail Jail. According to Chandigarh Police, Bhardwaj, along with his brother Vivek was arrested from IGI Airport in New Delhi when they returned from Bangkok by Pune police on April 6. Chandigarh police registered an FIR in the Bitcoin scam after receiving complaints from four people, including a former army officer.

