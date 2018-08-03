Chandigarh: 3 Delhi residents booked for cheating former Haryana Chief Secretary

Police sources said the accused are property dealers and they prepared the documents like fake ownership and registration papers of the flat. (Representational) Police sources said the accused are property dealers and they prepared the documents like fake ownership and registration papers of the flat. (Representational)

Three men of New Delhi were booked by Matour police on Wednesday for allegedly duping former Haryana Chief Secretary B S Ojha by forging the documents of his flat and transferring it in their name. The accused are yet to be arrested, said officials.

Ojha, who was chief secretary of Haryana from 1991 to 1994, lodged a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal stating that Vijay Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar and Vikram, all residents of New Delhi, had prepared forged documents of his flat bearing serial number 96 located in Mandakani Enclave, Alaknanda, New Delhi, and transferred it in their names. He alleged that after transferring the flat in their names, the accused deposited Rs 10 lakh in his account at the Sector 70 branch of ICICI Bank. Ojha further alleged in his complaint that the accused forged all the documents related to the ownership of his flat.

The SSP ordered the inquiry following which Superintendent of Police (Detective) Harbir Singh Atwal conducted a probe and recommended registration of FIR against Vijay, Sanjeev and Vikram. Police sources said the accused are property dealers and they prepared the documents like fake ownership and registration papers of the flat.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 383 (whoever intentionally puts any person in fear of any injury to that person, or to any other, and thereby dishonestly induces the person so put in fear to deliver to any person any property or valuable security or anything signed or sealed which may be converted into a valuable security, commits “extortion”) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Matour Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Rajeev Kumar said the accused will soon be arrested.

Ojha was not available for comment.

