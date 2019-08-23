Centre may bring in law to implement award to resolve inter-state disputes: MoS Water Resources Kattari

UNION Minister of State for Water Resources Rattanlal Kataria on Friday said that Centre may introduce a strict law to implement inter-state river water dispute awards if necessary.

“We may think of bringing in strict legislation to implement the award,” Kataria said when asked how does the Centre plan to resolve the inter-state disputes.

Kataria was speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Patrakar Club of Nagpur. Earlier in the day, Kataria was the chief guest at a Paani Parishad programme organised by Bhandara and Gondia district administration at Bhandara.

Kataria highlighted many future challenges before his ministry saying, “The country is able to harvest only 447 billion cubic metre from the total of about 4,000 cubic metre of water it gets from rain and glaciers. We are able to provide only 40 litre per head. We have 18 pc of world’s population but only four per cent water share. Of it, 80 pc goes to irrigation. And of that a further 80 pc goes for only three crops of cane, wheat and paddy. So, we are planning to harvest more water to tide over the crisis.”

Kataria added: “We are planning to create 1.11 crore structures all over the country for rainwater harvest and groundwater recharging. We will spend Rs 79,178 cr on the plan to harvest 85 billion cubic meter rainwater.”

Kataria said that the attempt would be to shift cropping pattern to other crops. “We have already done that in 40,000 hectares in Haryana, where we have incentives Bajra crop by giving it good minimum support price.”

He didn’t answer the question about making rainwater harvesting compulsory directly. “For that we need to change public mindset. Also, it is a state subject,” he said.

He said, “we have stated on a big scale to provide tap water to all people by 2024 under the nalse jal programme.”