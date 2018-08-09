Caught smuggling liquor into Mohali, be ready to pay Rs 2 lakh

A board carries warning on liquor smuggling in Mohali. (Express Photo) A board carries warning on liquor smuggling in Mohali. (Express Photo)

The Excise and Taxation department, for the first time, has decided to crack down on liquor smuggling in Mohali district. The department has put up boards at various locations warning people that smuggling of liquor from Chandigarh or any other state could land them in trouble with a hefty fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. The department also warned that the vehicle of the person from whose possession liquor is recovered could also be impounded.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Paramjeet Singh said they have deputed excise officers at six entry points of the city from Chandigarh side to stop the smuggling of liquor. He added that the people are not allowed to carry liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh or any other state.

“We will launch the crackdown in a day or two. We want to make people aware so that they do not land in any problem. There is rampant smuggling of liquor from Chandigarh as it is cheaper in UT,” Paramjeet added.

When asked what is the liquor-carrying capacity of an individual, AETO Paramjeet Singh said nobody can bring liquor to Punjab from other states and if anyone wants to carry alcohol in the state, then it cannot be more than two bottles of whisky meant for sale in Punjab only and up to six bottles of beer.

Paramjeet further stated that at first they identified six points which are notorious for liquor smuggling but in the coming days, they will deploy excise officials at around 17 more entry points of the city to stop smuggling. The boards were also installed by the department at many entry points of the city including YPS Chowk and Balongi barrier.

The boards carried a warning saying smuggling liquor from other states/Chandigarh into Punjab is an offence under Section 61 of the Excise Act and in such cases, anyone caught smuggling liquor could attract a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh and the offenders’ vehicles could also be impounded.

The sudden crackdown on liquor smuggling is also seen as a step to give benefits to some politicians who have stakes in liquor business in the state.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App