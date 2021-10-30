‘Cash-for-votes’: Cong appeals to EC to cancel Huzurabad bypoll

Alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are distributing cash for votes, the Congress on Friday appealed to the Election Commission to cancel bypolls to the Huzurabad Assembly Constituency in Telangana – scheduled to be held Friday.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala and the party’s Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore visited the Election Commission office to reiterate the party’s demand on Friday.

Surjewala said the Huzurabad bypolls have become the most corrupt and most expensive polls in India’s electoral history.

“We met the Election Commission and complained that Huzurabad’s polls have become a mockery of elections. It is on sale. Votes are being sold for Rs 10,000 and Rs 6,000 per vote. The BJP and TRS are using massive corrupt practices,” Tagore said.

He said the EC has acknowledged that more than Rs 3 crore cash had been recovered so far. “We requested the Election Commission to wake up and postpone these elections like it had done in RK Nagar and Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu in the past,” he said.