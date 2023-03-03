Amid ‘capital shift’ talk, Vizag gets a facelift, plays host to global investors’ summit, G20 meet

With Visakhapatnam playing host to a global investors’ summit and a G20 meeting this month, the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to use the events to give a push to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea to make the city the state capital.

Ahead of the two-day Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on March 3 and 4, the port city with a scenic beach road has been given a Rs 100-crore facelift. Roads and traffic islands have been beautified and key tourist attractions like Rushikonda beach have been spruced up.

The chief minister had on January 30 announced at the International Diplomatic Alliance Meet in New Delhi that Vizag would be the capital of Andhra Pradesh shortly, and invited investors to the city.

Industries Minister G Amarnath said that the global investors’ summit and the G20 summit working group committee meeting on March 28-29 have elevated the status of the city and it will soon be the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said that a few buildings that are being constructed on Rushikonda hill after demolishing an old hotel may be used to house some of the state government offices, including the CM’s office.

Apart from the famous port and steel plant, Visakhapatnam also has a vibrant pharma industry with close to 40 units in the Parwada Special Economic Zone and the state government is anticipating major investments in the pharma sector in the city and in other clusters of the state.

In Visakhapatnam, officials are keen to promote the Nakkapalli and Rambilli clusters as new industrial development zones owing to their proximity to the city and national highways. The development of these clusters will also give a fillip to the growth of Visakhapatnam as a capital city, officials added.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that five beaches of the city are being developed to international standards to promote tourism. Visakhapatnam would also be promoted for investment in the renewable energy sector through solar and windmill parks.

With top Union ministers and leading industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and many others gracing the summit on Friday, the city is all set to take the leap, he added. Suresh said that after beautification, with landscaping and median beautification, the city bears a new look.

Realtor Raghava Varma said that developers are looking for opportunities to launch new township projects with the city poised to become the capital. “Real estate prices have already gone through the roof in recent months. Development is taking place towards Vizianagaram now,” he said.