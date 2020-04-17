Can’t bring expats home at the moment: Centre to Kerala HC

The HC was also informed that countries like the UAE have extended visas for people of all countries, including India. The HC was also informed that countries like the UAE have extended visas for people of all countries, including India.

The Centre informed the Kerala High Court Friday that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) cannot be brought home at the moment as the priority right now was on enforcing the lockdown and safeguarding against the larger spread of Covid-19.

The Centre’s stand was clarified in response to petitions filed in the High Court demanding that expatriates in countries like the UAE and others in the Middle East should be brought home as the health infrastructure there, in the backdrop of Covid-19, was insufficient. The petition had also contended that an expert medical team must be sent to such countries to take stock of the health parameters of the Indian nationals there. One of the petitioners was Ibrahim Elettil, president of the Dubai-based Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC).

When the HC bench asked whether Kerala can be allowed to bring its share of expatriates back home if it’s ready, the Centre said a decision cannot be taken solely for a single state and that if such a decision is taken, other states may make the same demand. It also said there are petitions pending before the Supreme Court regarding the return of expatriates.

