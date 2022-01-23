‘Bury’ proposal; if implemented, it will strike at root of federalism: Soren to PM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “bury” the proposed amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, and mentioned that the amendments, if made, would strike at the “very root” of “federal governance”.

In a letter, Soren said the draft proposal appeared to be “draconian”. He wrote that there already is an “acute shortage” of IAS officers, and only 65 per cent of the sanctioned strength of IAS officers are working in Jharkhand at present.

Jharkhand had earlier received a proposal from the Centre for certain amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, and Soren said the state government had already communicated its disagreement in the matter.

“In the meantime, we have received another draft of the proposed amendments in the cadre rules of All India Services which, prima facie, appear to be more draconian than the previous proposal,” he wrote to Modi. “I feel constrained to write this letter to express my strong reservations and apprehensions about these proposed amendments and strongly urge you to bury it at this stage only.”

The Centre’s proposed amendments would enable it to post IAS officers on Central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.

In the letter, Soren also emphasised that the state is facing a shortage of IAS officers. “Here, I would like to reiterate that even though recruitments are being made after taking into consideration Central Deputation Reserve…there is an acute shortage of officers in small cadres like Jharkhand. As of today, only 140 IAS officers (65%) are working in the state as against the sanctioned strength of 215.

“Similarly, only 95 IPS officers (64%) are working in affairs of the government of Jharkhand against the sanctioned strength of 149…”